Citigroup Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $55.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Shares of KSS opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

