Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. 5,551,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,316. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,754,000 after acquiring an additional 455,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

