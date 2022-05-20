CK Hutchison Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1903 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.
OTCMKTS:CKHUY opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. CK Hutchison has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $8.12.
