CK Hutchison Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1903 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS:CKHUY opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. CK Hutchison has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $8.12.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

