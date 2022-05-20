Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $21.20 on Friday. Clarus has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $32.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $789.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,545,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 193,267 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,038,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,033,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,582 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

