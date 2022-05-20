Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Sells $120,270,000.00 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $120,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,013,699 shares in the company, valued at $221,983,573.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE YOU traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.20.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clear Secure by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

