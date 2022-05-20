Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

CLFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of CLFD opened at $54.47 on Friday. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $750.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 30.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clearfield by 375.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

