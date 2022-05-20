Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $27,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.