CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.