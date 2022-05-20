Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average is $84.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

