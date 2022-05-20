Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Mizuho

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 216.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 95.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 235,903 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 47.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 24,757 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.