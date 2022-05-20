Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Mizuho

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRSGet Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 216.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 95.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 235,903 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 47.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 24,757 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.