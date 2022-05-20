Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average is $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

