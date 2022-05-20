Commercial Metals to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $7.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $631,019.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,168,631.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 188.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 175,836 shares during the period. Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after buying an additional 302,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 494,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

