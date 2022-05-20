Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $62.08 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.56.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBU shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,727,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Bank System by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Community Bank System by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

