Comparing Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) and Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Broadcom alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Broadcom and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 4 21 0 2.84 Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadcom presently has a consensus price target of $681.96, indicating a potential upside of 24.85%. Given Broadcom’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Netlist.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Broadcom has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 27.47% 50.20% 16.09% Netlist 1.68% 6.33% 3.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadcom and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $27.45 billion 8.12 $6.74 billion $17.54 31.14 Netlist $142.35 million 7.25 $4.83 million $0.00 -442,500.00

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadcom beats Netlist on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing merchant silicon products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic transmitter and receiver components. The company also offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; and optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Netlist (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.