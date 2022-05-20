Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.61 and a beta of 1.43. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.