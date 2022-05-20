COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

In related news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 199,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 135,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,945,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.12. 8,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.12. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

