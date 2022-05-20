CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($93.75) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($79.17) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($61.46) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($81.25) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($83.33) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

COP stock opened at €50.40 ($52.50) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 38.50. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €44.40 ($46.25) and a 1-year high of €82.80 ($86.25). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.36.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

