CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($93.75) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($81.25) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($79.17) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($83.33) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

ETR COP opened at €50.40 ($52.50) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.50. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €44.40 ($46.25) and a 52 week high of €82.80 ($86.25).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

