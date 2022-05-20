Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $4.56.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

