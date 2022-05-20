Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Director Glenn Tobin Sells 2,000 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) Director Glenn Tobin sold 2,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $64,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,469.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $31.37. 153,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 126,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 259.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.