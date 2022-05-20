CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Director John T. Mills Sells 10,000 Shares

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.84. 475,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,671. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,221.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $55.26.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

