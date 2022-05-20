ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Sells $45,900.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,091.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WISH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.64. 13,720,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,526,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.39. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 126,092 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 127.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 391.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 76,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 238.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 286,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.