Contrasting Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) & Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Alfi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alfi and Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A Trade Desk 0 4 15 0 2.79

Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $89.94, suggesting a potential upside of 67.55%. Given Trade Desk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Alfi.

Profitability

This table compares Alfi and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfi N/A N/A N/A Trade Desk 7.78% 7.08% 3.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alfi and Trade Desk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trade Desk $1.20 billion 21.75 $137.76 million $0.21 255.62

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Alfi.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Alfi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alfi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

