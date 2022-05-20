Contrasting Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) & Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure -15.79% -8.92% -5.81% Squarespace -41.97% N/A -37.22%

62.3% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clear Secure and Squarespace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $253.95 million 16.99 -$36.08 million ($0.61) -47.20 Squarespace $784.04 million 3.76 -$249.15 million N/A N/A

Clear Secure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Squarespace.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clear Secure and Squarespace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33 Squarespace 0 6 11 0 2.65

Clear Secure currently has a consensus price target of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.52%. Squarespace has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.58%. Given Squarespace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Clear Secure.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc. provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device. In addition, the company provides Reserve powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the choice of how they queue either at home or on the move; and Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries by communicating with certifying organizations for on-demand, current, and trusted data. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Squarespace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

