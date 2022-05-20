Contrasting Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Li Auto and Cenntro Electric Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 0 11 1 3.08 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li Auto presently has a consensus target price of $42.05, suggesting a potential upside of 75.30%. Given Li Auto’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto 0.09% 0.08% 0.05% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and Cenntro Electric Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $4.24 billion 5.81 -$50.44 million $0.01 2,399.00 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 53.90 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

Cenntro Electric Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto.

Volatility & Risk

Li Auto has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Li Auto beats Cenntro Electric Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Cenntro Electric Group (Get Rating)

Cenntro Automotive Group, Inc. manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

