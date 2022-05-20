Contrasting Rallybio (RLYB) and The Competition

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) is one of 939 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rallybio to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rallybio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rallybio N/A -42.33% -28.99% Rallybio Competitors -3,162.45% -1,570.56% -9.70%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rallybio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rallybio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rallybio Competitors 6396 21064 43294 870 2.54

Rallybio currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 169.45%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 131.10%. Given Rallybio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rallybio is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rallybio and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rallybio N/A -$47.01 million -2.71 Rallybio Competitors $1.86 billion $248.94 million -1.48

Rallybio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rallybio. Rallybio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Rallybio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Rallybio (Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT). The company is also developing RLYB211, a polyclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the prevention of FNAIT; RLYB114, a pegylated complement factor 5 (C5)-targeted Affibody molecule in preclinical development for the treatment of complement-mediated ophthalmic diseases; and RLYB116, a subcutaneously administered inhibitor of C5 for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and generalized myasthenia gravis. Rallybio has collaboration with Exscientia for the development of small molecule therapeutics for rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

