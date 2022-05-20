Contrasting Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) & Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark Networks and Carriage Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $216.90 million 0.02 -$68.15 million ($6.91) -0.27 Carriage Services $375.89 million 1.52 $33.16 million $2.15 17.91

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Networks. Spark Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carriage Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Spark Networks has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carriage Services has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Spark Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Carriage Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Networks and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks -31.47% -96.34% -15.94% Carriage Services 9.71% 33.07% 4.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spark Networks and Carriage Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Carriage Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

Carriage Services has a consensus target price of $70.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.12%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Spark Networks.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Spark Networks on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Networks (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, monuments, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

