Contrasting Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $280.61 million 0.51 -$22.94 million ($0.74) -2.18 Compass $6.42 billion 0.35 -$494.10 million ($1.15) -4.80

Synchronoss Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchronoss Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -4.96% 0.52% 0.11% Compass -7.01% -49.99% -25.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Synchronoss Technologies and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Compass 0 2 6 0 2.75

Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.54, suggesting a potential upside of 243.94%. Compass has a consensus target price of $14.81, suggesting a potential upside of 168.34%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Compass.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Compass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Compass on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions. It also streamlines the activation of new services and devices. In addition, the company offers software development and customization services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

