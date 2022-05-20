ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.57 ($3.06).

CTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.64) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Kimberly Lody acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($25,147.93). Also, insider Jonny Mason acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £49,280 ($60,749.51). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,896,000.

CTEC stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 217.20 ($2.68). The company had a trading volume of 2,959,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,363. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.17. The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

