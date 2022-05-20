Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens raised their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Copart by 12.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Copart by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,143,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,835,000 after purchasing an additional 387,052 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Copart by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 42,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,438. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $105.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day moving average is $131.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

