Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Cut to $151.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Guggenheim to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.34. The stock had a trading volume of 37,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,438. Copart has a one year low of $105.41 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average of $131.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

