Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of Copart stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.75. Copart has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copart will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.