Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.
Shares of Copart stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.75. Copart has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
