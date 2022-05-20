Cormark Cuts ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$58.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATA. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.43.

ATA traded up C$0.40 on Friday, hitting C$35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.70. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.05. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$29.00 and a 12 month high of C$53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

