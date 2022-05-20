Cormark Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$60.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 112.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.16.

LSPD stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$28.29. 1,624,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.22. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of C$19.58 and a 1-year high of C$165.87. The company has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

