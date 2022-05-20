Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) will report $3.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $15.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $15.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.57 billion to $16.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE GLW opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after acquiring an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

