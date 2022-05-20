Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

