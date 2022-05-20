Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Leiv Lea acquired 35,160 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 25,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $123,446 in the last ninety days. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,589,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 429,362 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

