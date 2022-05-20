Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

CMRE stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. Costamare has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

