Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $566.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded down $5.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $416.98. The company had a trading volume of 28,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,898. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $375.50 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $549.19 and a 200 day moving average of $533.79. The company has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.