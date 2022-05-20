Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) PT Lowered to GBX 240

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.22) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 270 ($3.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.41) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Countryside Partnerships presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 462.67 ($5.70).

Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 246.80 ($3.04) on Friday. Countryside Partnerships has a 1-year low of GBX 217.60 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.14). The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 256.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 339.19.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

