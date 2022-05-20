Cowen Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.61% from the stock’s previous close.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.11.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE GLOB traded down $13.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.91. 7,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.79 and its 200-day moving average is $258.06. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.