Cowen Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.61% from the stock’s previous close.
GLOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.11.
NYSE GLOB traded down $13.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.91. 7,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.79 and its 200-day moving average is $258.06. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.51.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
