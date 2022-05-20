Cowen Initiates Coverage on Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LFLY. Cowen began coverage on Leafly in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Leafly in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LFLY opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39. Leafly has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter worth $12,192,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Leafly in the first quarter worth $1,185,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Leafly in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Leafly in the first quarter worth $2,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Leafly in the first quarter worth $2,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

