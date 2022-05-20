Cowen Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $30.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Canada Goose by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Canada Goose by 27.1% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 777,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 133,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 794.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 727,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.