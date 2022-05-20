Cowen Lowers Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$38.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

Shares of TSE GOOS traded down C$1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.59. 423,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,160. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.36. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$23.30 and a twelve month high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

