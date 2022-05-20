Cowen Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $407.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $358.00 to $407.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.50.

Shares of DECK opened at $226.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.45.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

