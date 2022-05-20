Cowen Trims Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price to $30.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Cowen from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. Canada Goose has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.