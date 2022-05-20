Craig Hallum Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $145.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $102.99 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.