Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.60.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Crane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. Crane has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

