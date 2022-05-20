Credit Suisse Group Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $29.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.
FLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.
NYSE FLR opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32.
In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,847,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,697,000 after acquiring an additional 121,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Fluor by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 195,913 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.