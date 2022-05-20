Credit Suisse Group Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $29.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

FLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

NYSE FLR opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,847,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,697,000 after acquiring an additional 121,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Fluor by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 195,913 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

