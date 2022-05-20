Credit Suisse Group Boosts IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target to $24.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 123.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ISEE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 72,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,370. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.52. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

